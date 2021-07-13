Puducherry, Jul 13 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday approved the government's decision to pay ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of two government staff who died of Covid-19 during the Assembly polls in April this year.

A release from the Lt Governor's office said the approval was accorded for payment of the amount to the bereaved families.

The Lt Governor also sanctioned disbursement of Rs 17.89 crore as grant to 35 government-aided schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions for five months from March this year to facilitate payment of salaries and pension to the staff in the institutions, the release added.

Tamilisai Soundararajan also approved of release of Rs 42.08 lakh towards purchase of NCERT textbooks for distribution free of cost to students of Classes I to V in government schools in the Union Territory.

She also approved of transfer of 4.5 hectares of land at Akkaraivattam in Karaikal to the Department of Jails of Puducherry for construction of a district jail in Karaikal.

She also approved of the decision of the State Disaster Management Authority to permit medical and para- medical colleges to resume courses as the number of fresh cases of Covid-19 had come down in Puducherry, the release said.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)