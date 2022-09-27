New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday said that its board has appointed its Director (Finance) G Ravisankar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from Monday.

"Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held on 26th September, 2022 has accorded approval for appointment of G Ravisankar, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company from 26th September, 2022," a BSE filing said.

Ravisankar (56), a mathematics graduate from University of Madras, is a Cost Accountant from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

He has also done Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management and Materials Management from Annamalai University.

An accomplished technocrat, he has experience of 32 years, serving predominantly in POWERGRID (after a brief stint in NLC India Ltd) in construction office, sub-stations, regional headquarters and corporate centre located in various parts of India.

He has vast experience in key finance functions viz. resource mobilisation, budgeting, financial reporting, commercial, works accounting and retiral benefits fund management.

He has played a pivotal role in digitisation of finance functions, establishment of bill processing hubs and ERP implementation and development.

He also led his team in business simulation competitions and won laurels in National Management Games Championship, besides qualifying the Asian Championship to participate in the Global Management Contest representing India.

