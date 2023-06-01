New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday said its Chairman & Managing Director Sreekant Kandikuppa has been assigned the additional charge of its Director (Personnel).

His additional role is with effect from (w.e.f) June 1, 2023, in terms of a Ministry of Power (MoP) office order dated May 24, 2023, Powergrid said in a regulatory filing.

Vinod Kumar Singh completed the tenure of Director (Personnel) on May 31, 2023, on attaining the age of superannuation, it added.

In a separate statement, power trading solutions provider PTC India said, "Upon his superannuation from POWERGRID, Vinod Kumar Singh, has ceased to be Director on the Board of PTC India Limited w.e.f June 1, 2023".

Powergrid, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest electric power transmission utility.

