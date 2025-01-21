Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday cited pressure of studies and parents' unrealistic expectations as the main causes behind rising student suicide cases.

He said the parents must understand their children's mental state and reduce undue pressure.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

"Pressure of studies and unrealistic expectations of parents are the main reasons behind rising (student) suicide cases," Dilawar said in a statement while addressing the Jaipur Education Summit that began on Tuesday.

Speaking about a recent "objectionable" video of a Chittorgarh school principal and a woman teacher that became widely circulated on social media, Dilwar said it was a "blot on the education system".

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

He also assured that the guilty individuals would soon be terminated from service.

More than 500 students participated in the summit, asking questions about academic concerns and sharing their problems with the education minister.

Renu Joshi, a private college principal, emphasised the need to incorporate moral education into the curriculum.

Women's rights activist Mamta Sharma highlighted the importance of focusing on students' mental health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)