Tirupati, May 23 (PTI) A private bank on Friday donated a kiosk machine to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which can enable devotees to donate up to Rs 1 lakh through QR code transactions.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple here.

South Indian Bank donated the kiosk machine to TTD at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati.

"South Indian Bank has donated a kiosk machine to TTD at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Tirupati. Devotees can donate up to Rs 1 lakh in UPI mode using the QR code machine," said a press release from the temple body.

The bank had already donated a similar machine which is being used at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex in Tirumala while today's donation will be used at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple.

Kiosk machines are currently available at MTVAC, Padmavati Guest House, CRO in Tirumala, Devuni Kadapa, Tirupati Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple, Amaravati, Vontimitta, Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple, Vakulamata Temple, Kapilatheertham Temple, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Vijayawada.

