Shimla, May 5 (PTI) The agriculture department has initiated the process to certify Pangi in Himachal's Chamba district as a natural farming sub-division, a top government official said on Monday.

A committee has been constituted by Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) for the survey in Pangi for Large Area Certification under the Participatory Guarantee Scheme (PGS), Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Secretary C Paulrasu said.

The committee has been mandated to submit a detailed report in this regard so that Pangi Valley can be brought under the Large Area Certification under the PGS for declaring it a natural farming sub-division, he said in a statement.

The estimates of barley production are also being taken from the tribal Pangi valley, where the sowing season has just begun for the procurement of naturally grown barley at Rs 60 per Kg. The Barley procurement is aimed at promoting natural farming among the unemployed youth in remote regions, the secretary said.

Pangi will become the first Natural Farming sub-division of the state.

The procurement of naturally grown wheat and raw turmeric at minimum support price of Rs 60 and Rs 90 per kg, respectively, through Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) would start from May 15 onwards, Paulrasu informed.

"The state government is focusing on strengthening the rural economy, and efforts are being made to uplift the economy of farmers and increase their income through low-cost, non-chemical natural farming techniques in the larger interest of sustainable agriculture and nutrition in the hill state," the statement said.

Presently, 3.06 lakh farmers in the state have been trained in the natural farming technique under the PK3Y, out of which 2.22 lakh are practising it on 38,437 hectares across the state, it added.

