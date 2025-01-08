New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said the processed food industry will be a major contributor in making India a developed nation by 2047.

In his inaugural address at the 8th edition of Indusfood, the minister said the sector holds immense potential in future on multi-fold rise in demand for processed food amid evolving lifestyle and change in family configuration.

Also Read | SNAP Result 2024 Out at snaptest.org: Results of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

"I am sure that the processed food segment of the industry will be a major contributor to the Prime Minister's vision and resolve to make India ‘Viksit Bharat' (developed nation)," the Union Food Processing Industries Minister said.

Paswan also said India can play a major role as agri producer and exporter, while stressing on the need to expand Indian cuisine globally, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Who Is Dr V Narayanan? 10 Lesser Known Facts About Next ISRO Chairman Succeeding S Somanath.

He also called for maintaining food safety, quality along with food taste, while indicating plans to set up 100 new testing labs.

The minister mentioned that his ministry is working towards increasing shelf life of perishable items and minimise the losses.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, among government officials were also present at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)