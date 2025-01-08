Mumbai, January 8: Today, January 8, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University declared the SNAP 2024 exam results. Candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP examination can check and download their results from the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org. Candidates are advised to use their SNAP 2024 ID and password to access and download the SNAP 2024 scorecard.

The SNAP entrance exam was held on December 8, 15, and 21. SNAP is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted annually for admission to postgraduate management programs offered by Symbiosis Institutes across the country. The SNAP test evaluates candidates on General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning skills. ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December Session Declared at icmai.in, Know Steps To Check and Download Scorecard.

Steps to Download SNAP 2024 Result:

Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org .

. Click on the SNAP scorecard 2024 link on the homepage

Enter using your SNAP ID and Password

Click on submit

Your SNAP 2024 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Check the SNAP 2024 result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The SNAP 2024 scorecard will contain details such as the candidate's name and roll number, sectional and overall scores and percentile score. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of SNAP.

