Mumbai, January 8: Dr V Narayanan has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, effective January 14, 2025. Appointed by the central government, Narayanan succeeds S Somanath in these prestigious roles and is expected to lead ISRO through a transformative phase. His leadership comes at a time when ISRO is preparing for groundbreaking missions, including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and the Chandrayaan-4 mission.

With over four decades of service at ISRO, Narayanan has played a pivotal role in developing India’s cryogenic propulsion technology and contributing to major space missions, including Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan. His leadership is expected to strengthen ISRO’s mission to enhance India’s space exploration capabilities and expand its presence globally. Scroll down to learn some lesser-known facts about Dr V Narayanan and his remarkable journey at ISRO. V Narayanan Appointed New ISRO Chief, To Succeed S Somnath on January 14.

10 Lesser-Known Facts About Dr V Narayanan, ISRO's New Chairman

Early Life: Dr Narayanan was born into a humble farming family in Melakattuvilai, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu. His parents, C Vanniyaperumal, a farmer, and S Thangammal, a homemaker.

Class X Topper: Growing up in a small village, Dr Narayanan topped his school in Class X despite the lack of basic amenities like electricity until he was in high school.

First Rank at IIT-Kharagpur: He completed his MTech in Cryogenic Engineering with First Rank from IIT-Kharagpur in 1989.

PhD in Aerospace Engineering: Dr Narayanan received his PhD in Aerospace Engineering in 2001, further solidifying his expertise in space propulsion systems.

Key Contributor to Cryogenic Propulsion: He was instrumental in making India one of only six countries in the world with the capability to design and operate complex cryogenic propulsion systems.

Joined ISRO in 1984: His journey at ISRO began in 1984 when he first worked on Solid Propulsion at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Director of LPSC Since 2018: Dr Narayanan has been heading the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) since 2018, where he oversaw the development of liquid propulsion systems for over 40 launch vehicles and spacecraft.

Author of ISRO's Propulsion Roadmap: He was responsible for preparing ISRO's propulsion roadmap for the next two decades (2017-2037), which has guided the organisation's technological advancements.

Significant Role in Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan Missions: His contributions were pivotal in the success of India's Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, as well as the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.

Recipient of Prestigious Awards: Dr Narayanan has received several prestigious awards, including the Silver Medal from IIT Kharagpur and the Gold Medal from the Astronautical Society of India (ASI).

Advocate for Private Sector Collaboration: Dr Narayanan is a strong proponent of collaborating with the private sector and the startup ecosystem to boost India's space economy.

Dr V Narayanan's appointment as the Chairman of ISRO marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey. With a career spanning over four decades, his contributions to rocket propulsion, cryogenic technology, and spacecraft systems have been pivotal in making India a global leader in space technology. His deep expertise, from his early work at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre to leading the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, has earned him numerous accolades.

As he takes on the new role, Dr Narayanan's vision for expanding India's space presence and fostering private sector collaboration promises to drive ISRO to greater heights, with ambitious missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, and the development of India’s own space station on the horizon.

