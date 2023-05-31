New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Aureus Investment Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Sona BLW Precision, on Wednesday sold a 3.2 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 957 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Aureus Investment sold 1.90 crore shares, amounting to a 3.2 per cent stake in Sona BLW Precision.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 503.73 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 957 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Aureus Investment has been reduced to 29.8 per cent from 33 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in the firm.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage also offloaded more than 99.91 lakh shares of Sona at an average price of Rs 541.61 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 541 crore, as per the data on NSE.

The Singapore government, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage have acquired more than 1.21 crore shares of Sona BLW Precision.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision jumped 5.98 per cent to close at Rs 565 apiece on the NSE. During the day, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 573.45 per piece on the exchange.

