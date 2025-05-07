Thane, May 7 (PTI) A section of the protective wall of a drain in Rabodi area of Thane caved in on Wednesday, officials said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident as the debris landed in the drain, located near a housing society.

The collapsed wall, estimated to be approximately 25 feet long and 8 feet high, apparently gave way following heavy rains in the city on Tuesday night, officials added.

