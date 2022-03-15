Puducherry, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy is to kickstart Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 12 and 14.

Also Read | Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

A press release from the Department of Health said the Chief Minister would launch the drive at the Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School for Girls here at 11 AM. Corbevax would be administered to this age group, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)