Puducherry, Oct 21 (PTI) Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner (SEC).

An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.

The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Village and Commune Panchayats Act 1973 and the Puducherry Municipalities Act 1973, said a notification of the Local Administration Department on Wednesday.

The SEC would hold the office for three years from the date he takes over charge or till he attains 68 years of age whichever is earlier, the notification said.

