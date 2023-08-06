Puducherry, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid foundation stone for the major upgradation of 508 railway stations across the country including the one in Puducherry via video-conferencing under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Speaker R Selvam were among those who were present at a function held on the railway station premises.

Puducherry railway station is among the 25 stations in Southern Railway "which is set to witness remarkable transformation under the AMBSS".

A release from the Southern Railway said, "the historic city of Puducherry known for its serene beaches, colonial architecture and rich cultural heritage is set to witness a transformation of its railway station into a state-of-the-art transportation hub, blending modernity with aesthetics."

Puducherry railway station "is all set for a complete revamp at a cost of Rs 93 crore offering world class facilities to cater to the increasing number of tourists and passengers," the release said.

The plan will involve a complete reconstruction of the station building, featuring two terminals for entry and exit for ensuring segregation of arrival and departure passengers. The scheme also envisages equipping the operations building with the best facilities dedicated exclusively to railway operational purposes, ensuring efficient and seamless operations, the release said.

