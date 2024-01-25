Ludhiana, Jan 25 (PTI) Police have booked a case against former Punjab cabinet minister Jagjit Singh Garcha for not paying the licence fee of Rs 14 crore to the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), officials said Thursday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Additional Chief Administrator (GLADA) Amarjit Bains under sections of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulations Act.

According to the FIR, former Akali minister Garcha had developed a colony over 70 acres near Pakhowal road without paying licence fee.

Bains said Garcha's company applied for the licence to build a colony in December 2010 and the licence was valid up to December 2023.

Time and again reminders were issued to his construction company to renew the licence fee but it never paid its dues, he said.

Harjinder Singh Garcha, elder son of Jagdish Singh Garcha, said ,"We were in a joint venture with a Delhi-based company to develop the colony. The Economic Offences Wing initiated action against the Delhi company in some other cases. The sale and purchase of plots of the colony was banned by the then Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana."

"Now nothing could be done in this matter till the case is pending in a court. On several occasions, we have explained our position to GLADA authorities on the issue," he added.

