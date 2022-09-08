Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said it has paid the pending payment of Rs 75 crore to cane growers, clearing their outstanding dues against cooperative sugar mills.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government released Rs 75 crore as payment to sugarcane farmers on Wednesday.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Birthday: 5 Indie-pop Songs Of The Singer That Have A Permanent Place In Our Nostalgia Playlist.

Mann said with this, there is no outstanding due of sugarcane growers left against the nine cooperative sugar mills at Ajnala, Batala, Budhewal, Bhogpur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Morinda, Nakodar and Nawanshahr.

The chief minister further said this pending payment relates to the crushing season 2021-22 and for the first time, all the dues of the farmers have been cleared.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Set for September 16, 2022.

With this payment of Rs 75 crore, the cooperative sugar mills have cleared all the pending arrears of cane farmers, he added.

Mann said till now Rs 619.62 crore has been paid to the sugarcane farmers and nothing is left as of date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)