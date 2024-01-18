Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Cold-wave conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal levels in most parts of the states on Thursday.

As biting cold gripped Punjab and Haryana as fog enveloped many places including Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Ambala in both the states.

Among other places in Punjab, Patiala reeled at 3.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Amritsar shivered at 3.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's low was 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to the report.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold wave conditions at 5.1, 3.6, 4.2 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under the cold wave, recording a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place as it reeled at 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa experienced the cold wave at 5.1, 4.5, 4.4, 7.2, 6.2 and 8.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

