Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Monday hit out at opposition leaders for trying to "shield" SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia after he was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, saying it has exposed their "double standards".

Addressing the media here, Cheema also played video clips of some opposition leaders in which they had been criticising Majithia over the drug issue.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

"From 2007 to 2017, Punjab witnessed an alarming rise in drug trafficking and the spread of substances like 'chitta' (synthetic drugs), heroin, and smack.

"This dark period in our state's history, marked by the blatant drug trade, is indelibly linked to the rule of the Akali-BJP government," he alleged.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

Cheema said "how key opposition leaders had previously called for action against Majithia, yet today, they are attempting to shield him."

The minister said Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who had promised to take action against Majithia and others in 2016, now reversed his stance and defended him.

"In 2016, Bajwa publicly stated that when the Congress government came to power, they would drag Bikram Majithia and other accused through the streets, but today, he calls Majithia a clean man," Cheema said, asking Bajwa to clarify his "double standards".

He further said, "Congress leaders like Sukhpal Singh Khaira and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who had at one point criticized Majithia, are now backtracking."

"This is nothing but opportunism and betrayal of the people of Punjab," said Cheema as he attacked the opposition party leaders for opposing action against Majithia.

"These leaders have no integrity. They flip their positions based on political convenience, while the youth of Punjab continue to suffer due to the drugs that these very leaders allowed to flourish during their time in power," Cheema alleged.

"The people of Punjab deserve answers from these leaders. What changed overnight? Why is there such a blatant defense of Majithia? Is it because of the political convenience of protecting their party's interests? The people of Punjab want to know," he said."

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 arrested Majithia in a disproportionate assets case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of "drug money".

The vigilance bureau (VB) claimed that preliminary investigations revealed that more than Rs 540 crore of drug money was laundered through several channels allegedly facilitated by Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Following the VB action, several opposition party leaders including Bajwa condemned the arrest of Majithia.

Bajwa had said, "I strongly condemn the arrest of @bsmajithia ,? both in the manner it violates democratic principles and exposes the dictatorial mindset behind it."

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira had called the arrest as "vindictive" against the Akali leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)