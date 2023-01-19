Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) With the ongoing cold wave leading to a ground frost in some parts of the state, Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University Thursday cautioned farmers about its harmful effects on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.

Experts advised that in the current situation, crops should be irrigated lightly to avoid dehydration and an adequate supply of nutrients must be ensured, said a PAU release.

"Soft vegetables benefit from the use of mulch that acts as a safeguard from frost," the experts pointed out.

The university scientists also recommended regular surveillance of fields by farmers and vigilance about ground frost conditions.

It may be mentioned that the Bathinda and Faridkot regions of the state have been reeling under sub-zero temperatures accompanied by frost.

Additionally, due to dry weather conditions, there has been a decrease in the moisture content of the soil, it said.

