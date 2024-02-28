Amritsar (Punjab), Feb 28 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 6 lakh, the Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

Raj Kumar was posted as the Kot Khalsa police post in-charge in Amritsar.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said Kumar was arrested on a complaint lodged by Amanchain Singh, a resident of Amritsar's New Udham Singh Nagar.

The complainant alleged that Kumar took Rs 6 lakh from him in exchange for getting him and his four relatives declared innocent during the inquiry in a murder case registered at Division-B police station, the official added.

Investigations revealed that Kumar had taken the bribe, following which a case was registered, the spokesperson said.

