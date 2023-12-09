Hoshiarpur, Dec 9 (PTI) An undertrial escaped from police custody after he was brought to attend 'antim ardas' (last prayers) of his father in his native village here, police said on Saturday.

Three cops, including two assistant sub-inspectors, have been booked for alleged negligence leading to the incident, they added.

Munish Kumar was taken to Pandori Rukman village on the court's order to participate in the 'antim ardas' for his late father on Friday, the police said.

The police team, which was accompanying Kumar, released his handcuffs on the assurance of his brother-in-law ASI Paramjit Singh, they said.

Paramjit Singh, who is serving as an assistant sub-inspector in the police recruit training centre in Jahan Khelan, assured the officers that Kumar would not attempt to flee, they added.

However, after spending some time with his relatives, the accused managed to flee police custody, the officials said.

Kumar is undergoing trial in a case of abetment to suicide registered in October, they added.

The police later arrested ASI Jaswinder Singh and senior constable Varinder who were accompanying Kumar and his brother-in-law ASI Paramjit Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), the police said.

The police said efforts are on to nab Kumar.

