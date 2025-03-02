Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) The West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), which operates under the brand Purabi Dairy, on Sunday said it has joined hands with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to double production to 3 lakh litres per day.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the recent 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit for the Guwahati-based milk producer's expansion exercise.

Also Read | CUET UG 2025 Registration Begins: NTA CUET Exam Scheduled From May 8 in CBT Mode, Know Steps To Register at cuet.nta.nic.in.

"The expansion project, estimated at Rs 100 crore, will increase Purabi Dairy's Panjabari plant's capacity from 1.5 LLPD to 3 LLPD, ensuring a steady supply of quality dairy products to meet growing consumer demand," WAMUL said in a statement.

It will also see an increase in fermented milk product capacity from 20 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) to 50 MTPD and the establishment of a new ice cream plant with a capacity of 20 TLPD.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Along with enhancing the supply chain, this will also ensure better returns for dairy farmers through value-added products, the company said.

In July last year, WAMUL had entered into an agreement with the Assam government to operate a 5,000-litre daily capacity plant in Dhemaji district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)