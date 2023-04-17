New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) PwC India on Monday said it is investing more than Rs 600 crore over the next 3 years towards holistic learning and development of its employees and across different wellbeing initiatives.

The past three years have had a dramatic effect on people, and as a result, individuals are now reassessing what they want to do and how they want to work, the consultancy firm said in a release.

"PwC India is committed to investing over Rs 600 crore towards the holistic growth, development and wellbeing of its people through its new People Experience Framework, where our people can experience infinite opportunities," it said.

The framework, PwC India added, enables employees to gain access to personalised opportunities that allow them to live their lives how they want to, including meeting the needs of their families, finding work that aligns with their purpose and values, thereby creating an environment in which they are building the skills needed for the future.

"...our new people experience framework will bring in increased emphasis on growth and development, customised rewards, benefits and well-being that are stitched into our daily experiences, and where we have the flexibility to support our people as their lives and needs shift over time," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

In addition to this, PwC India announced that it is committed to sharing the gains of growth with all its people by matching the percentage overachievement of its revenue budget with a corresponding increase in the people budget. The amount of the year-end bonus would be increased on this basis.

PwC India also announced a special celebratory gift for its employees to commemorate the 150 years of existence of its member firms in India, and has set aside Rs 150 crore for this payout.

