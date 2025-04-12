New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A minor quarrel broke out in west Delhi's Khyala area on Friday evening following a vehicle brushing incident, an official said.

While rumours were spread painting the quarrel with communal angle, police denied the charges.

Also Read | What Is 'Cyber Slavery' Racket? As Maharashtra Cyber Cell Rescue Over 60 Indians, Know All About Cybercrime Networks Run by Myanmar Armed Rebel Groups.

A PCR call was received around 6.30 pm reporting a quarrel in the area, he said, adding that the police promptly responded and found that the altercation had occurred after two vehicles brushed against each other.

By the time police arrived, one of the parties, who were on a two-wheeler, had already left the spot, he added. A team has been deployed to check nearby CCTV footage and identify those involved.

Also Read | Who Is Ananya Birla? From Her Net Worth to Business Ventures, Here's All You Need To Know About Eldest Daughter of Aditya Birla Group Head, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Meanwhile, the other party reached the police station and the matter is being looked into by the police, the officer said.

Legal action will be taken as per facts and findings of the inquiry, he added.

Public is urged not to pay heed to any rumours related to the incident, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)