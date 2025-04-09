Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has signed five new properties in multiple cities, including Lucknow and Rajkot (Gujarat).

With the signing of five new hotels, Radisson Hotel Group has crossed the 200 hotels mark in India, the global hospitality group said in a statement.

The group has signed two properties in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), one each in Rajkot, Bangalore and Shirdi.

Currently, the group has 128 operational hotels (14,209 keys) and 77 properties (8,619 keys) under development.

"India is one of our key markets in Asia where we will further amplify our growth and create more possibilities and opportunities for our guests, owners, and positively impact the local communities," Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes said.

Over the past three years, Radisson Hotel Group has entered 45 new Indian markets, balancing metro dominance across the country.

"Surpassing the 200-hotel mark is a testament to our strategic focus on high-potential markets and commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across South Asia.

"Over the years we have built a strong reputation and credibility in the market amongst investors. With every signing, we bring new job opportunities, support local businesses and contribute to the region's economic growth," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma added.

