Shimla, April 1 (PTI) Light rain and snowfall are likely in a few places in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with the weather department predicting below normal rainfall in most parts of the state in the month of April.

The state has received 75.5 mm of rain against an average of 113.4 mm in the month of March, a deficit of 33 percent, meteorological department officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

In March Himachal Pradesh logged isolated to widespread precipitation but widespread rain was recorded only on four days -- March 1, 4, 15 and 16 -- while the weather remained dry on 11 days, they said.

According to the weather office, the lowest rainfall of 5.4 mm was received in 2022 since 1901.

Also Read | Who Is Bajinder Singh? All About Self-Styled Punjab Pastor Fondly Called ‘Papa Ji’ by His Followers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case.

Khadrala in Shimla district witnessed very heavy snow on March 1, while the heaviest rain of 112.2 mm was recorded in Bhuntar in Kullu district on the same day, the Met said.

Barring Kullu and Mandi districts which logged 17 percent and five percent excess rainfall respectively, all the other ten districts received deficit rains ranging between two percent in Shimla and 62 percent in Una district, it added.

The department said that light rain and snow is likely in Himachal Pradesh on April 3 in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. It has also predicted below average rainfall in most parts of the state in the month of April.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)