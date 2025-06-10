Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 10 (PTI) A five-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool here after he allegedly sneaked away from his family and fell into the deep end of the pool, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Monday when the boy, Jihan, from Ranpur, along with his mother and other family members, had gone to the swimming pool. After taking a bath, they moved to the changing room, while the child reportedly sneaked away unnoticed and fell into the pool's deep section, Circle Inspector Ramvilas said.

When his mother came out of the changing room after around five to seven minutes and did not find him nearby, she alerted the swimming pool staff. A search was conducted, and the boy was found submerged in the pool.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The body was sent to the mortuary at New Medical College Hospital, and the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday morning before handing over the body to the family, he added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's parents, a case under Section 194 (affray) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered for investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said.

