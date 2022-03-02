Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Wednesday said the state government is committed to paying the claim amount to farmers along with 12 per cent interest under the PM Crop Insurance Scheme.

Kataria was answering supplementary questions in the state Assembly during the Question Hour.

He said insurance claims worth Rs 161.78 crore have been paid to 58,901 crop insurance policyholders.

The payment has been stopped by Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited by stating some discrepancies, Kataria added.

A letter has been written to the Government of India in this regard and instructions have also been given by the Government of India to the concerned company to pay the crop insurance amount to the farmers.

He also said the central and state government have deposited their respective share of the sum insured.

This is the first time that the payment of crop insurance amount has been stopped by the company on the basis of discrepancy, he added.

He said that after repeated correspondence and even after being bound by the Government of India, the crop insurance amount has not been paid by the company. HRS hrs

