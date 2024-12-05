Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) A BSF head constable and an Indian Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Thursday.

SHO Mahajan police station Kashyap Singh said that Indian Army jawan Santosh Panwar (30) hanged himself in his room on Wednesday evening. He was posted in the Mahajan Field Firing Range of Bikaner.

Panwar was a native of Maharashtra. His body was handed over to the family on Thursday morning after conducting a post-mortem, Singh said.

In another incident in the Jayanarayan Vyas police station area, BSF Head Constable Banshilal (44) was found dead in the basement of his house on Thursday. He hanged himself with a rope, Singh said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. No suicide note was found in either of the cases. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

