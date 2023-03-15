Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 36.82 crore for a three-day IT Day festival, which will be organised in Jaipur from March 19.

The festival, which will conclude on March 21, aims to enhance the skills of youth in the field of Information Technology (IT), to create employment opportunities and for future possibilities. Activities related to IT will be organised at Rajasthan College, Commerce College and Jawahar Kala Kendra, according to a release.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 36.82 crore for IT Day-2023," the release said.

It will also have live pitching sessions for startups along with panel discussions amongst renowned field experts.

Also Read | Adani Transmission Ltd Certified As Single-Use Plastic-Free Company.

During the fest, a job fair will be organised with the participation of over 400 companies. Approximately 20,000 candidates are likely to get employment in the fields of IT, BPO, Engineering, Telecom, Civil, Banking and Finance, Consulting, Retail and Electrical.

A 36-hour offline Hackathon will be organised on during the festival in Rajasthan College, in which 3,000 candidates are expected to participate. Besides this, an online hackathon will also be held with an estimated participation from more than 1 lakh candidates.

"Its objective is to develop the culture of innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students," the release said.

In both modes, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, education and learning, agriculture and food security, artificial intelligence, sustainability, financial inclusion and economic empowerment, smart cities and infrastructure, social impact and other subjects have been included.

The winner will be awarded Rs 25 lakh, while the second and third winners will get Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

Moreover, a 'Smart Village' will be developed at Shilpgram in Jawahar Kala Kendra in which all the techniques that fulfil the concept of smart village, including the ideal outline of the rural area, agricultural equipment, drone, sprinkler systems, GIS, watershed, digital transaction, e-mitra, e-mitra plus machine would be seen, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)