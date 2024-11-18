Kota, Nov 18 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar on Monday ordered immediate removal of a contractual clerk deputed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Kota on charges of demanding a bribe to clear a compensation package, officials said.

During a "Sarkar Apke Dwar" (government at your doorsteps) camp at Chechat in Kota district, Dilawar also directed to initiate action against a former sarpanch from the area accused of demanding a bribe from a temple priest.

However, the complainant later withdrew his charge after a negotiation with the concerned ex-sarpanch.

Dilwar, who holds the school education and panchayati raj portfolios, was on a one-day visit to his Assembly constituency Ramganjmandi in Kota district, where he took part in several programmes, including hearing public grievances at the Sarkar Apke Dwar camp in Chechat.

At the camp, Shiv Mali and his elder brother Kailash Mali submitted a complaint to the minister stating that about two-and-a-half bighas of their land were acquired for the construction of the eight-lane Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, an NHAI project passing through the Ramganjmandi Assembly segment.

They were promised a compensation of Rs 1.70 lakh per bigha, but Sanjay Jain, a clerk stationed at the sub-divisional officer's office, demanded 10 per cent commission for processing their claim, the complainants alleged.

Taking serious note of the matter, Dilawar instructed Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Neeta Vasita to immediately remove the accused clerk from service.

The SDO assured the minister to remove the clerk posted there on contract by the NHAI the same day.

In another case, Ramkumar Das, a priest at the Hanuman temple in Ghatoli village, accused a former sarpanch of the village, Dinesh Tiwari, of demanding Rs 2 lakh to allow him to run his "gaushala" (cow shelter).

However, after the minister instructed the SHO of Chechat police station to initiate action against the accused, Das withdrew his complaint following a negotiation with the former sarpanch in the presence of the police.

