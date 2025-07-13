Dholpur, Jul 13 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy and a teenager died under suspicious circumstances at a gurukul here, with police saying it may be a case of snakebite.

According to officials, the boys had been staying at the gurukul to study under an acharya. On Sunday morning, the two — Amit (15) and Vivek (12) — complained of nausea and stomach pain.

Swami Shivanand Maharaj, head of the gurukul, said their families were informed, and both were taken to a hospital, where they died during treatment.

Upon investigation, a Forest Department team captured a venomous snake from the gurukul premises, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Harinarayan Meena stated, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of snakebite, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report."

Police said that on July 10, during Guru Purnima, both boys had participated in a sacred thread (janeu) ceremony at the gurukul along with five other students and had been staying there since.

The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

