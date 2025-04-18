Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman, just a day before her wedding, was found dead in a well near her house in Dungarpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Shivrajpur village, where Neha Prajapat was found dead in a well barely 100 meters from her house. Her marriage was to be solemnised on Saturday.

Neha's father, Narayanlal, alleged that her daughter was murdered.

According to sources, ceremonies were being performed in the house when the woman went missing. Reportedly, 'bindor' (procession) was taken out on Thursday night, during which she rode a mare.

Police said that her family members have claimed that she was happy with the marriage and someone has murdered her by throwing her in the well.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

