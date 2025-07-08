New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Rajya Sabha secretariat will soon commence a lecture series in memory of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar.

Talking to reporters here after paying tributes to Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary, he said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh will head the committee to start the lecture series.

Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, said a one-time fellowship will also be given in memory of Chandra Shekhar.

"Fellowship is given one time so that there can be compilation of all activities and works of such a great leader, and they would be published in the shape of a book. That again will be coordinated by the committee that looks after the memorial lecture in the memory of Chandra Shekhar," he said.

He described Chandra Shekhar as one of the greatest sons of India who stood for democratic values.

Recognised as a 'Young Turk', he worked for inter-party democracy, Dhankhar said.

"He was a fearless politician. A politician who always acted like a statesperson. He did not care for his personal liberty and comfort when it came to Bharat's nationalism, and he always made us proud," the vice president said.

Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927 in Ballia, and passed away on July 8, 2007. He served as prime minister from November 1990 to June 1991.

