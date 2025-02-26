Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) The state government would invest Rs 5 crore to enhance tourism facilities in Rakchham village of Sangla Valley in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district, HPTDC Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali said on Wednesday.

Rakchham is located between Sangla and Chitkul, the last village in India.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 27 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

He said that a large number of tourists visit Kinnaur's Sangla Valley to experience its natural beauty, and to further enhance the tourism infrastructure, the state government has prepared a Rs 5 crore development project, a statement issued by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation said.

Under this project, paths in Rakchham, as well as Batsari and Kharogla, will be repaired. Additionally, public amenities such as toilets, watchman huts, wooden huts and watch towers will be constructed in the region. A trolley-based trail will also be developed from Sangla via Debar Kanda to Sangla Kanda. Efforts will also be made to promote adventure activities in the area, he said. Bali said that the government is working on developing essential tourism infrastructure across the state to attract more visitors. In the coming times, several key projects will be executed in various locations, contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)