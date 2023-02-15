Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems has bagged a deal from Philippine's national carrier Philippine Airlines, Inc to deploy its Aviation Suite V5.9, the company said on Wednesday.

The solution would replace standalone legacy systems thereby integrating, automating and enhancing business performances across Philippine Airlines, Inc and its affiliate PAL Express.

"The addition of Phillipines' national flag carrier to our expanding clientele is a testament to Ramco's track record as a leading software provider in the airlines segments," Ramco Systems Chairman P R Venketrama Raja said. "Embedded with latest technology, best-in-class functionality and user-friendly features, Ramco Aviation Software has gained the trust of many leading operators in the industry."

Aligned with Philippines Airlines, Inc. Accelerated Initiatives for Recoveries and Full Optimisation through innovation and leadership programme, Ramco's on cloud next-generation platform would offer end-to-end optimisation of maintenance and engineering business process that would support regulatory compliance and enable sustainable digital transformation through paperless operations.

On awarding the deal to Ramco Systems, Philippine Airlines, Inc. president and chief operating officer, Captain Stanley Ng said, "The extensive functionalities of Ramco's next-gen Aviation Software, together with our shared values of excellence and customer-centricity, will offer us a technological edge and will help us serve our customers with a robust digital infrastructure."

