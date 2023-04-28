Mangaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) A bike rider lost his life and the pillion rider was injured after a car rammed into their bike at Bambila in Bantwal rural police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, police sources said.

Also Read | Job Openings in India: Hospitality Sector Sees 60% Rise in Job Postings, Delhi-NCR Emerging As Top City for Such Jobs.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lobo (35) of Amtady in Bantwal taluk. His neighbour Akash sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

Sandeep and Akash are welders. It is learnt that rash driving by the car driver led to the mishap, sources said.

Punjalkatte police have registered a case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)