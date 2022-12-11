Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) Real estate firm Raymond Realty's commitment and on-time delivery of houses has "silenced critics", Raymond Group Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania said.

He was speaking at a function here to hand over possession of 900 flats to buyers.

Singhania said people did not believe the company when it embarked on a journey to build world-class housing for the masses.

"...for many years people said 'yeh Raymond kon hai, yeh kya ghar banayega (Who is Raymond, how will it make homes?). In 2019 we embarked on the journey when we said we want to deliver world class housing, affordable luxury for the masses of India...

"Raymond is a brand which has touched lives of millions and millions of people with the fabric they weave. From the taxi driver to the top, everybody is wearing Raymond," he added.

"When we started, everybody said give them six months they will fail. Give them one year they will fail. After 18 months and the buildings came up, I put up a picture on the internet and Instagram in which I said 'silencing my critics'. On this landmark day, I am happy to say that we are the only project in the country that is delivered 2 years ahead of RERA (schedule)," Singhania said.

He added that every fourth house bought in Thane is of Raymond and it has 25 per cent market share.

In reply to a question, he said the secret behind completing the project before time is the skill and support from his team.

He also said the company is not considering the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as of now. "I will not go in for too many things at a time," he said.

Speaking at the event, renowned architect Hafeez Contractor said Raymond was "manufacturing" houses and not just building them.

To come from a manufacturing background into construction field is something amazing and they have proved their skills, he added.

Raymond Realty is aiming to provide around 3,000 more houses in phases.

