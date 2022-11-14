Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Reserve Bank on Monday imposed a collective fine of nearly Rs 12 lakh on several co-operative and other banks for violating various banking norms.

Penalties amounting to Rs 11.60 lakh have been imposed on nine entities, including six co-operative banks and three Sahakari banks, RBI said in separate releases.

Also Read | France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team FRA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Berhampur Cooperative Urban Bank (Odisha) has been fined Rs 3.10 lakh; Osmanabad Janata Sahakari Bank, Osmanabad (Maharashtra) Rs 2.5 lakh; and Santrampur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Santrampur in Mahisagar district (Gujarat) Rs 2 lakh penalty.

Among others, Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh); Jamshedpur Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; and Renuka Nagarik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) have been fined Rs 1 lakh each.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Krishna Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Kendrapara Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kendrapara, Odisha were fined Rs 50,000 each.

The Nawanagar Co-operative Bank Ltd, Jamnagar (Gujarat) is penalised with Rs 25,000, as per RBI release.

RBI said its actions are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)