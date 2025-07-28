Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Private sector lender RBL Bank on Monday said it will provide second career options to ex-armed forces personnel and increase their representation to 1 per cent of the workforce going forward.

The bank, which made the announcement to mark the Kargil Vijay Divas, said it already employs such personnel in various roles, as per a statement.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

*** Bank of India Mutual Fund rolls out mid cap fund * Bank of India Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of a mid cap fund which will invest in equities and linked instruments of mid cap companies.

The fund offer will be open between July 31 and August 14, a statement said.

*** Worldline partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank for digital transformation * Payments services company Worldline on Monday announced a partnership with the Cosmos Co-operative Bank to drive digital transformation through advanced and scalable payment solutions.

Co-operative banks face the dual challenge of modernising legacy infrastructure while expanding their reach to underserved segments, the company said in a statement, adding that it will equip the bank with a robust, future-ready digital payment stack.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)