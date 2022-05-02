New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Realty firm TARC Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,330 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures to retire the entire loans of the company.

In a regulatory filing, TARC Ltd, formerly Anant Raj Global Ltd, informed that the company has "successfully raised Rs 1,330 crores by way of issuance of secured Non- Convertible Debentures."

The funds have been used to retire the entire loans of the company.

"Accordingly, all existing loans of the company stand paid off as on April 29, 2022," the filing said.

In September last year, TARC Ltd had sold a warehousing asset in North Delhi to global investment firm Blackstone for Rs 295 crore.

