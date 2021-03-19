New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Ashika Capital, an investment banking firm, on Friday announced its partnership with - Rebel Foods, the largest cloud kitchen company.

Ashika Capital will be advising Rebel Foods on matters pertaining to growth and business expansion.

As part of this move, Ashika Capital will focus on identifying and evaluating possible opportunities for Rebel Foods within their ecosystem that will be a part of their business expansion plan, the investment banking firm said in a statement.

After initiating the engagement, Ashika Capital has already facilitated multiple interactions with pertinent stakeholders to create a funnel of companies that could be further evaluated by the team at Rebel Foods to collaborate with, in terms of licensing and/or investments, as the case maybe.

Commenting on this deal, Mihir Mehta, Senior Vice President, Ashika Capital said the investment banking company will play a pivotal role in enhancing and sustaining the F&B ecosystem in India.

"It is beyond doubt that Rebel Foods has done an exemplary job in building the food delivery ecosystem by providing an opportunity for different brands to utilise the entire Rebel Operating System, which has led the way in bringing about an interesting and sustainable disruption," he added.

On Wednesday, markets regulator Sebi prohibited Ashika Capital from accepting new clients for three months for lapses in its role as a merchant banker in a decade old case of the IPO of Sudar Industries.

Sudar Industries had come out with an initial share-sale way back in February 2011.

Ashika Group is a diversified financial services group offering brokerage, lending, investment banking and wealth management.

