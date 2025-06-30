Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal region is set to fall marginally in June to around 11,600 units, according to Knight Frank India.

There were 11,673 units registered during June 2024.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

In a statement on Monday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said that Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded 11,586 property registrations till 8.15 pm on June 30.

The data relates to both primary and secondary market transactions.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)