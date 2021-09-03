New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.

Helped by gain in its share price, Reliance Industries market capitalisation (m-cap) reached Rs 15,14,017.50 crore at close of trade on the BSE.

Also Read | Punjab Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death By Six People In Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 2,388.25 on the BSE.

During the day, it zoomed 4.38 per cent to a record Rs 2,394.30. Reliance Industries, the most valued firm by market valuation, was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

Also Read | Sensex Closes Over 58,000 Mark, Reliance M-Cap Tops Rs 15 Lakh Crore.

On June 3 this year, Reliance Industries' market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore mark. Gain in Reliance Industries also helped rally in the BSE 30-share benchmark index which closed above the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday.

Shares of Reliance Industries have gained over 20 per cent so far this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)