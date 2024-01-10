New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday climbed nearly 3 per cent to reach its 52-week high-level on hectic buying at the counter during the fag-end of the trade.

The stock of the country's most valued firm by market valuation jumped 2.69 per cent to settle at Rs 2,649.95 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 3 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 2,658.95.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: From Ram Lalla’s Idol Installation to Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Everything To Know About the Historic Milestone in Ayodhya.

It climbed 2.88 per cent to Rs 2,655 on the NSE.

The company's market valuation also jumped Rs 46,810.44 crore to reach Rs 17,92,872.53 crore.

Also Read | SNAP 2023 Results to Be Declared Today at snaptest.org, Know How to Check Score.

Buying in the heavyweight stock also helped the equity benchmark indices settle higher after a volatile trade.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 71,657.71, and the Nifty advanced 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent to 21,618.70.

In traded volume terms, 4.58 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 55.51 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)