New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.

Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services, had posted a net profit of Rs 3,020 crore in the previous quarter.

The revenue of the company stood at Rs 22,858 crore in the October-December 2020 period.

Jio Platforms reported a total customer base of 41 crore as of December 31, 2020.

The company reported monthly average revenue per user of Rs 151 as against Rs 145 in the trailing quarter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)