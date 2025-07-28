New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved French auto major Renault group's proposal to buy out its Japanese partner Nissan's remaining 51 per cent stake in their Indian manufacturing joint venture -- Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

Renault Group B V and its nominee Renault SAS are acquiring the entire shareholding of the Nissan entities in Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL).

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of equity shares and fully paid-up zero coupon non-convertible redeemable preference shares held by Nissan Motor Company Ltd," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Japan (Nissan) and Nissan Overseas Investments B V (Nissan Overseas) are collectively divesting their stakes in the joint venture.

Renault Group B V is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles worldwide and Renault SAS is engaged in the construction, maintenance and manufacturing of parts and equipment.

"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd by Renault Group BV and Renault SAS," CCI said in a post on X.

In March this year, Renault Group said it will buy out Nissan's 51 per cent stake in their Indian joint venture RNAIPL for an undisclosed amount.

The JV firm operates the alliance's Chennai-based production facility, which rolls out models for both Renault and Nissan brands.

As part of a global framework agreement signed between Renault Group and Nissan, Renault Group would own 100 per cent of Renault Nissan Automotive India, by acquiring the 51 per cent shareholding currently held by Nissan.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Nissan will continue to use RNAIPL for sourcing vehicles for India and for exports in the coming years, Renault Group said.

Meanwhile, Renault Group and Nissan will continue to operate jointly, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI) in which Nissan will retain its 49 per cent stake and Renault Group will hold its 51 per cent stake.

In a separate release, the CCI cleared the proposed combination involving Anantam Highways Trust, Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP and others (Sponsor and Sponsor Group) and Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) and DBL Infraventures (DIPL).

Anantam Highways is a Sebi-registered infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). DBL is engaged construction of road and highways. DIPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of DBL, and belong to the DBL Group.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keep a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

