New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) ReNew Power on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kedar Upadhye as its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

It has also appointed Vikash Jain as Global General Counsel and Vikram Kapur as Chief Growth Officer, the renewable energy company said in a statement.

The leadership hires come amid ReNew's gross total portfolio jumping nearly 20 per cent to 12.1 GW at the end of April, from 10.2 GW at the beginning of 2022.

Upadhye comes with over 22 years of diverse and global experience. Prior to joining ReNew, he was President and Global CFO, Cipla.

Jain has rich and varied international experience of over 26 years in compliance, governance, and litigation. In his last role, he was Group General Counsel for Vedanta Resources Ltd, the statement said.

Kapur, with over two decades of professional experience, takes charge of the newly-created role of Chief Growth Officer to help build new businesses such as green hydrogen and carbon markets, as well as international partnerships to enable the core and nascent businesses. Prior to joining ReNew, he spent 17 years at McKinsey & Company.

All the three leaders will report to Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew.

Sinha said, "I am delighted to welcome Kedar, Vikash, and Vikram, whose recognized professional calibre, global expertise, and strategic insights will significantly add to our leadership capabilities as we capitalize on the strong growth opportunity across the clean energy spectrum to help India meet its climate goals."

As of May 9, 2022, ReNew had a gross total portfolio of 12.1 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects.

