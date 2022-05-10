Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the C-Class in India starting at Rs 55 Lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle had begun in the country ahead of the launch. The C-Class is one of Mercedes-Benz’s highest-selling vehicles in India. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a new pair of sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-DRLs, new split LED taillights, newly-designed 17-inch alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers. Mercedes-Benz ‘Vision EQXX’ Concept With Over 1,000 km Single-Charge Range Unveiled.

The new C-Class comes in three variants - C200, C220d and C300d. The C200 is powered by a 1.5-litre 4 cylinder petrol engine that produces 201 bhp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. The C220d comes with a 2.0-litre 4 cylinder that generates 197 bhp of power and a torque of 440Nm.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz)

The C300d gets the same engine as that of the C220d, generating 261 bhp of power and 550Nm of peak torque. All variants come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and mild-hybrid tech featuring an integrated starter generator with EQ Boost providing 15 BHP and 200 Nm of boost.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz)

On the inside, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes loaded with an 11.9-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment unit with an MBUX system, reshaped aircon vents, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. For safety, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with ADAS with active brake assist, active parking assist and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).