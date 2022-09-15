New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 scheduled for later this month will bring in investment opportunities worth Rs 800 crore for the biogas sector, the Indian Biogas Association (IBA) said on Thursday.

IBA is an industry association comprising operators, manufacturers, and planners of biogas plants.

Renewable Energy Expo (REI) is scheduled for September 28-30, 2022 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The bio-energy pavilion is supported by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) , Niti Aayog, Punjab and Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (PEDA and MEDA).

The expo focuses on renewable energy (bio-energy, solar, and wind) and energy efficiency technologies including electric vehicles and battery storage.

"We are expecting almost 15,000 footfalls with the renewed interest and MNRE's push towards the bio-energy sector. This is the reason we have opted for a separate pavilion for our exhibitors," A R Shukla, IBA President said in a statement.

With 40 more large-scale biogas plants commissioning by this financial year, IBA expects the present CBG (compressed bio gas) capacity to go up by one lakh tonne.

The industry has sold 9,000 tonne of CBG worth Rs 486 crore in last 3 years, post the launch of the SATAT scheme by the government.

Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) is a government initiative taken up to extract economic value from bio-mass waste in the form of CBG and bio-manure.

"We had urged the government to double the outlay to Rs 900 crore recently. We are expecting the MNRE to announce proper incentive under Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for commissioning of new CBG projects," Shukla added.

Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, IBA said renewable energy has a major role in meeting the energy demands of India, which is expected to reach 15,820 terawatt-hour (TwH) by 2040.

